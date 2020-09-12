1/1
Donald Stuart Douglas WATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. He was born August 5th, 1930 in Montreal, Quebec, and grew up in Moose Creek, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents Isabella and William Watt, and his beloved wife Fiona Barton. He leaves behind his two children Cameron Watt (Carolyn Thorpe) of Toronto and Pat (Bill) Foreman of Cambridge. Grandfather "Papa" to Spencer Watt, Samantha Watt (Chris Welsh), Jordan (Stephanie) Foreman, Stephanie (Michael) Wiseman, and Catherine Foreman (Ken Brown). Long time tea drinking friend of Ann and Stuart McLeod. He was a farmer, a proud soldier of the Black Watch (Royal Highland Regiment) of Canada, and longtime employee of Victor Comptometer and Inglis Whirlpool. He was a great gentleman and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to COUTTS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, Don's wishes were for donations to the War Amps, Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto, or the Cambridge & District Humane Society. From Don, "Please hug a friend for me."


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre
96 St Andrews Street
Cambridge, ON N1S1M8
5196211650
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coutts Funeral Home & Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved