On Saturday, September 19, 2020 Don went home to be with the Lord. He passed away suddenly at Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 83. The love of his life Jean was by his side, as she was for the past 57 years of marriage.Don is survived by his siblings Joan (Bruce) Woods, Mary (the late Glen) Strome, and Paul (Marion) Amy. Also survived by his sisters-in-law Floral Amy and Bettyan Amy. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews and friends. Don worked for Amy Awnings and Signs for over 40 years and retired in 1998. He will be remembered for his dry sense of humour. Don's family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A private family celebration of life will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitations. Masks are mandatory. Relatives and friends are welcome to view the service via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-¬streaming
. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Lung Association - Ontario, Northside Community Church or CNIB Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Donald's memorial.