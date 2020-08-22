1/1
Donald Y. Smiley
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home on August 19, 2020 at the age of 89. Proud Police Officer of the Waterloo Regional Police for 27 years. Loving husband to Geraldine (nee Gloor) for 67 wonderful years. Devoted father to Debbie Araujo (Doug) and Cathy (Glen) Shantz. Cherished Poppa to Steven (Nadia), Kenny (Kristy), Jackie (Mo), Rebecca, Tammy (Harty), Andrew (Melissa) and Julie (Matt). Great-Poppa to 8 grandchildren. Survived by his sisters-in-law Helen and Joanne Smiley. Predeceased by his parents Pearl and Esther Smiley and his brothers Ken (2011) and Garry (2010). Will forever remain in the hearts of his nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 2-4pm, 7-9pm and Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the Visitation and Funeral Service, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Thank you to Dr. Molckovski and her oncology team, Dr. Yew, Dr. McFarlane, Dr. Mayer, PSW's from Paramed, The LHIN & Care Partners. A special thank you to nurse and friend Barb Schmidke and to the neighbours Mary, Kevin, Cliff and Jordan for their care and support. Condolences for the family and donations to St. Stephen Lutheran Church, St. Mary's General Hospital or the Grand River Hospital are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
