It is with profound sadness the family wishes to share the peaceful passing of Donna Elaine Phillips (née Treitz) at her home in Port Dover on April 8, 2020, at the age of 74, with her family by her side. Donna was the beloved wife and best friend of Michael J. Phillips Jr. for 52 years. Donna is the daughter of Charlie and Maureen (née Scott) Treitz of Listowel. She was raised in Listowel ON, on a dairy farm "on the third" as she would say. She was one of the Treitz girls, who would entertain in the community by singing in harmony with her 3 sisters. Donna moved to Kitchener in 1965 and started working at Dominion Life Insurance. It was at this time that she met the love of her life, Mike. They were married July 6, 1968 and together they raised 2 wonderful children, Laurie and Scott. With the arrival of children, Donna left work to devote her time to her family. While caring for her own children at home, Donna was also a second mom to several other children by being an at home daycare provider for many years. As a family, Mike, Donna and the kids enjoyed many camping and cottaging adventures. In her mid 30's Donna was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, but this didn't stop her zest for life or her dedication to caring for her family. She continued to sew and knit and bake fresh bread as long as she could. For a number of years, Mike and Donna owned a cottage in Tobermory they fittingly called "Heron Creek Cottage'. It was here that Donna liked nothing better than sitting on the deck watching the herons, the deer, the "flutterbies", and the stunning sunsets. Upon Mike's retirement they enjoyed traveling together and seeing the world. They visited such places as the Yukon, the Panama Canal, Russia, Bulgaria, Monte Negro, the Ukraine and Istanbul, Slovenia Croatia and Barcelona, Spain . They made several trips to Italy and even "backpacked" through Italy and France for 4 weeks while in their 60's. Together Donna and Mike also enjoyed the camaraderie of participating in classic car shows, driving around in their 1968 Pontiac GTO while listening to their favourite music of the 60's and 70's. Donna will be profoundly missed by her husband Mike, her daughter Laurie with her husband Marcos Kroeker, as well as son Scott and his partner Crystal McNeil. Donna was the cherished grandmother of Isaak and Logan Kroeker as well as Crystal's son Gavin. Donna will be lovingly remembered by many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lupus Canada would be appreciated by the family (www.lupuscanada.org/ways-to-donate). Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, Port Dover (519) 583-1530. On-line donations and or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 15, 2020