Daughter of Florence Betsworth and Harry Winters, she passed into the arms of Jesus at The Brant Centre Long Term Care, Burlington. Donna made friends easily and had many. She leaves her sister, Doreen Pennells, a niece and four nephews- their children and grandchildren. She spent the best years of her life in "Christian Horizons Home" in Kitchener/Waterloo where she worked and had many adventures, i.e.: Disney World and Countryside Camp in Cambridge. She entered Long Term Care 10 years ago and enjoyed the care and the lifestyle. Psalm 116:15 Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints. We will meet again on the other side.