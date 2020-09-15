Donna MELLON

Peacefully and with her children near, at Parkwood Hospital on Thursday, September 10, 2020, Donna Marie Mellon, nee Gray of London age 89. Married for 53 years, Donna was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Donald Mellon (2007). Loving mother of Christine,Timothy, Janne and Julie (Michael Brown). Proud grandmother of Jessica (Scott Loveland), Gabriele, Quinlan, Patrick, Andrew, Samuel, Grace and Thomas, and predeceased by wee baby grandson Walter Mellon. Sister of the late Donald Gray and his wife Celestine 'Sally'. Sister-in-law of Sister Paulette Mellon SSJ, Helen Molloy (the late D'Arcy), and the late Rosemary (Paul) Slater, Blanche Mellon, Charles Mellon (Norine) Father Patrick Mellon, and Joan Mellon. Remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews. As a young woman, Donna loved a good game of basketball, baseball or tennis and actively competed, travelling throughout Southwestern Ontario and parts of the U.S with her baseball team, the Red Peppers. She was a proud graduate of South Collegiate, getting together for lunch with a group of school friends each year for almost 75 years. It was quite a testament to the friendships they all made while at South and the fond memories they had of their school days. Donna always looked forward to meeting up with her old friends for this long-standing lunch date. Before she and Don married, Donna graduated from the London Normal School where she completed her teacher training and went on to teach at Mountsfield Public School in London. Donna continued teaching Grade One after she and Don moved to Kingston, Ontario, until they started their family. They returned to London for a time and then spent most of their family years in Kitchener Waterloo, living there for 27 years. Donna returned to the classroom while in K-W, spending many years as an Educational Assistant in Special Education. After retirement, they returned to London. Donna was an active, faithful member within the New St. James Presbyterian Church community. She was a member of the WMS throughout her life, joining the Glengarry group and Tuesday Activity group later, which brought her many years of great card games, good lunches and wonderful friends and fellowship. Donna and Don enjoyed many wonderful times at their cottage on Lake Huron, often extending the "season" as long as possible and whenever possible in the company of their children and grandchildren. In the Fall, Donna particularly enjoyed a good bonfire of leaves after raking them up as well as the liverwurst sandwiches served up by Don, to keep her going. Cherished memories were created at the cottage and live on in all of our hearts. Special thanks to Dr. Kathleen Milne, Dr. Cathy Faulds, Dr. Cody Neal Sider and the highly skilled and compassionate nursing teams at Parkwood Hospital and University Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm and Funeral to be held Friday, September 25, 2020 1:00 pm at Harris Funeral Home, London. Attendance by appointment only; RSVP to Harris Funeral Home, 519-433-7253. Private family interment service to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial contributions to New St. James Presbyterian Church or Parkwood Hospital, Hospice Program would be appreciated.



