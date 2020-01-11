|
Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Jonas (1993). Loving mother of Frances Bingeman, Pat Pietrek (Wally Smith), John Bingeman (Margaret), Jim Bingeman (Alenka Keevill), Peter Bingeman (Jan), Lisa Yantzi (Steve), Mary Musselman (Dan Thomas) and Marshall Bingeman. Predeceased by son-in-law Tom Musselman. Proud Grandma of Rebecca (Martin), Tamara (Steve), Ian (Kirstan), Alex (Melissa), Shannon, Bojan, Sasha, Jill (Dylan), Emily (Andrew), Laura, Alan (Alycia), Jacob (Heather), Stephanie (Ben), Michael (Todd), Erin, Reuben (Maddie), Rachel (Darcy), Daniel (Sarah), Lauren (Jeremy), Jonas (Mackie) and 22 (and counting) great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Nellie (McCallum) and Dan Duff. Dear sister of Carol Duff and the late Edna Baker and Alan Duff. Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and their families. Mom was a warm, creative, fun-loving lady who enjoyed time and travel with family and summers at the cottage. She was one of the last of her class of nurses trained at KW Hospital and participated actively in building Bingeman's. Card shark (not cheat) to many grandchildren. We will not miss playing by grandma's rules. Dora's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. A memorial service will be held at Stirling Avenue Mennonite Church, 57 Stirling Ave. North on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in Marshall Hall at Bingeman's. Interment Bloomingdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Working Centre or House of Friendship (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Dora's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 11, 2020