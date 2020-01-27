|
94 years 1 month, 10 days. Dora died peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Health Center in Guelph. Dora was born 94 years ago, a daughter of the late Peter and Elizabeth (Jutzi) Nafziger. Dora was a member of Steinmann Mennonite Church. Reunited with her husband Lorne Wagler who predeceased her May 10, 2000 and son Roger Lorne Wagler who died March 18, 1966. Loving mother of Carolyn & Jim Steckle, Larry & Patricia Wagler, Myron & Joy Wagler. Sadly missed by grandchildren; Korey Steckle, Tasha Steckle, Jason & Rebecca Wagler, Tonia & Dwayne Streicher, Maegan & Tyler Wagler Scheerer, Jamie Wagler, Amber Wagler, Devon & Meredith Wagler, Cody & Nicole Wagler, as well as by 13 great-grandchildren, Quinlan, Neisha, Niyah, Brennah, Leah, Olivia, Julianna, Jed, Maeve, Irus, Karis, Vera and Sullivan. Dora was the last living sibling of the Nafziger and Wagler families. Predeceased by siblings, Roy & Luella Nafziger, Vera & Norman Helmuth, John & Mildred Nafziger and in-laws, Henry and Mabel Wagler, Ivan & Dorothy Wagler, Eldon & Lizzie (Wagler) Zehr, Elmer & Alice Wagler, Omar & Leola Wagler. She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Tuesday, January 28, from 2 - 4 and again from 6 - 8 pm. Following a private family interment there will be a service of worship and remembrance at Steinmann Mennonite Church at 2 pm on Wednesday January 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nithview Auxiliary or Steinmann Mennonite Church, would be greatly appreciated (Cheques Accepted). Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 27, 2020