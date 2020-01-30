|
|
1931-2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother Doreen, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Doreen was born February 19, 1931 in Saskatchewan, daughter of the late Orie and Marjorie Mallory. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Lebold (1972) , and Herbert Klein(1996) and dear friend of Fred Waringa (2002). Much loved mother of Delmer Lebold (Wanda), the late Murray Lebold(1975), Marsha Koenigsbauer (Hank), Kathy Krissak (Tim) and the late Don Lebold (1993). She is survived by seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren whom she was so very proud of. Predeceased by siblings, Don, Melva and Lois. Doreen will be missed by many nieces and nephews in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta. Hemingway said: "Life Breaks everyone, but some people heal stronger in the breaks." Our mother was one of those people that healed stronger in the breaks. She suffered many losses in her life but carried on. We knew she loved us unconditionally. Rest peacefully Mom. Hug Dad, Murray and Don for us. We love you! Friends are invited to share their memories of Doreen with her family during visitation at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kelly McComb officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service in the funeral homes fireside reception room. Condolences for the family and donations to the Kidney Foundation may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020