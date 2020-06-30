Doreen Hogan

Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Friday, June 26 2020 at Hospice Wellington in Guelph at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Lorne Hogan for nearly 70 years. Loving mother to David (fiance Heidi Janssen), Bonnie Schiestel (Allen), Timothy (Maria) and Kevin (Pamela). Cherished grandma to Tiffany Van Geyn (Jordan), Kaysee McCracken (Fraser), Brandon Schiestel, Joshua, Michelle, Scott, Zachary, Victoria and Matthew Hogan. Great grandma to Kaelyn, Liam, Austin, Everly and Ethan. Predeceased by her parents and her siblings Betty, Jack and Sandra. Doreen was a longtime member of St. John's RC Church and was involved in the Catholic Women's League for over 60 years. She enjoyed spending time at their Sauble Beach cottage with Lorne and family. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for Doreen's Funeral Mass at St. John's RC Church, 85 Strange St, Kitchener on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. MASKS ARE MANDATORY. Doreen's service will also be livestreamed at henrywalser.com/live-streaming for those unable to attend in person. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke, Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or the Alzheimer's Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Doreen's memorial.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 30, 2020.