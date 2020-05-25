The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada, London Neighbourhood, announce the death of our dear Sister Doreen Kraemer at University Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020, accompanied on the last part of her journey by love and prayer from a distance by the Sisters and by her beloved family. Sister Doreen was born in Greenock, Ontario, on August 31, 1932, and joined the Community of the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1954. She is remembered with affection by all her CSJ Sisters as well as her sisters, Veronica Zettel, Mary Anstett (Ed), brothers, Paul and Gerry, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her mother, Mary Anne (O’Connor), father, Edward Kraemer, sisters-in law, Pat (Paul) and Anne (Gerry), and brother-in-law, Magnus, “Mac” (Veronica) Zettel. Sister Doreen was an extremely capable, kind and fun-loving woman. Trained as a teacher before she entered the community, she spent the first twenty-five years of her ministry life as a teacher and Principal in London, Woodstock and St. Thomas, and was known as an efficient administrator, and warm people-person. During the second phase of her professional life she turned her talents to various ministries devoted to adult education and spirituality: as pastoral minister at St. Justin’s, London, Director of Associates for the Congregation, retreat work, spiritual direction, and facilitation. Her red hair and sparkling Irish eyes, warmth, openness to new ideas, compassion and hearty laughter endeared her to all who came who came to know her. She always acknowledged that the love which she spread around her initiated in her beloved family, whom she held most dear. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no public services. A private burial service will be held, with a memorial Mass and celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date.



