Doreen Lenore Arnold, one day after her 94th birthday, has chosen to leave us to celebrate her life with memories of gardens, butter tarts and green pie. Predeceased by her husband, Bryce Arnold, who has been holding that Friday, 9:30 tee time (lunch to follow) since 2006.Left with the pictures, stories and impossible task of the perfect lime pie creation are her children Joanne Kidd (Michael)and James (Linda), her five grandchildren, Mark (Touran), Trevor, Melissa, Danielle (Curtis) and Christopher (Tracy) and her three great-grandchildren, Miles, Isla and Mara. The family wishes to extend much thanks and gratitude to the wonderful professionals and staffs of Winston Park's Egerton neighbourhood for their care and compassion over the past 3 years and to the doctors and nurses of St. Michaels in Toronto and both Grand River and St. Mary's Hospitals for all their support and assistance. As per Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a small family ceremony will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations can direct them to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020