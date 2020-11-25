1/1
Doreen MARCHAND
Doreen passed away like she approached many things in life. Quiet, slow and steady. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. Those that knew her well, know that quiet and steady was only one aspect of Doreen. She was a hard worker, a gardener, an artist, a player and lover of music, a provider, a teacher, a chef, a baker, a fashionista, a keen competitor, a survivor, a crossword puzzle expert, a triple jump champion, tolerant, generous, loving and one hell of a great skater. She will be greatly missed and live on in all of our hearts. MARCHAND, DOREEN - passed away peacefully at St Catharines General Hospital on November 20th, 2020 one day after entering her 97th year. Doreen was born in Delia, Alberta, November 19th, 1924. The daughter of the late Vernon Gillrie and Margaret Currie. Sister to Dennis Gillrie (Patricia). Beloved wife of the late Harold Marchand. Dear mother and mother-in-law to Arthur (Shelley) and Brett (Liana). Grandchildren Nicole (Jeff), Luke (Meghan), Ben, Adam, Elena, Marc and her two great grandchildren Lucy and Henry. A private family burial service is being held and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date as COVID restrictions allow. www.Bocchinfusofh.com

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bocchinfuso Funeral Home
2 Regent Street
Thorold, ON L2V 3Y7
(905) 227-0161
