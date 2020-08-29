1/
Doreen MARTIN
Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital, Kitchener on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 35. Doreen is the daughter of Murray and Lucinda Martin of RR 2, Wallenstein. Sister of Miriam and David Weber of RR 1, Mount Forest, Clare and Colleen of RR 2, Wallenstein, David and Elaine of RR 2, Wallenstein, Rita and Marlin Martin of RR 1, Dundalk, Maynard and Marlene of RR 2, Wallenstein. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by one sister and three brothers all in infancy. Doreen was a teacher for many years at Winfield School, Mapleton Township and will be fondly remembered by her school family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at the family home, 6686 Sideroad 18, RR 2, Wallenstein. Please follow the instructions of the parking attendants. Masks are mandatory. A family service will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the family home then to Olivet Mennonite Meeting House for burial and service. Monday's activities are by invitation only. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 29, 2020.
