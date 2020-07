Passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late Cedric Drake (2005). Loving father of Judy Krammer of Mississauga, Ron Drake and Deborah (the late Robert) Howard all of Kitchener. As per Doreen's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home 519-749-8467.