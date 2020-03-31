|
Doreen "Do" Mary Spademan, 70 of Kitchener, Ontario passed away peacefully at Innisfree House on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born to the late Bert and Lena Spademan on January 11, 1950 and beloved stepdaughter to the late Irene Spademan. Doreen was a proud and loving mother to her sons Danny Lautenschlager (wife Christine) and Dustin Hankin, grandchildren Seth, Hannah, and Dannika. She is also survived by her brother Keith Spademan (wife Cathy), sister Brenda Wiles (husband Drew), stepbrother Gord Buck (wife Wendy), stepsister Cathy King (husband Kevin), and a loving aunt to Jessica, Ellie, Amberly, Amy, James, Shaun, Corey and her late niece Natalie. Mom will be dearly missed by friends and family whom she always made time for with dinners, trips and any excuse to have fun. She will be remembered for her warm and kind nature and her love of Mickey Mouse and Fleetwood Mac. As a family we raise a glass to Mom and would like to thank the staff at Lisaard House who made us feel at home and whose care and compassion were exemplary. In accordance to Mom's wishes a formal service will not be held but a celebration will be announced when this damn virus goes away. Donations to Lisaard House/Innisfree House Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 31, 2020