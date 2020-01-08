Home

Doreen passed away unexpectedly in peace at her home on Monday, January 6, 2020 in her 86th year. Doreen is happily reunited with her loving husband of 65 years, Marvin Ross, who passed away on July 26, 2018. Loving mother of Mary Kuhn Lyman (Alf), Ken Ross (Doreen), Rick Ross (Darlene), Debbie Kocher (Rob). Loving grandma of Robert and Steven (Laura) Kuhn, Hilary (Barrington) and David Lyman (Melanie), Gary (Jennifer) and Stuart (Rhonda) Ross and Shaun and Mark Kocher. Doreen was blessed by and enjoyed being part of the lives of her numerous great-grandchildren. Doreen is survived by her brother Gerry (Corrine) Webster and her nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Harvey and Mabel (Brown) Webster and brothers Doug Webster and Harry Webster (Barb). Doreen was a wonderful homemaker for her family. She loved to knit and crochet and was a member of the "KnitWits". She was a dedicated volunteer of K-W Hospital for over 25 years. Doreen's family will receive relatives and friends at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will immediately follow in the Fireside Reception Room of the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will follow at a later date at Maitland Cemetery, Goderich. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, the Canadian Diabetes Association, or a would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
