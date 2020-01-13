|
Doris passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the K-W Campus of Grand River Hospital on Friday, January 10, 2020 in her 94th year. Loving mother of Richard Bechtel (Theresa) of Waterloo, Larry Bechtel (Cheryl) of Waterloo, Robert Bechtel of Windsor, Judith Martin of Brantford, and Brenda Polillo (Jim) of Georgian Bluffs. Lovingly remembered by her sister Audrey Egilo of Kitchener, grandchildren Cheryl (Don) MacTavish of Waterloo, Kim (Shane) Droog of Waterloo, Dawson (Karen) Bechtel of Toronto, Mackenzie (Marc) Murphy of Windsor, Jacquoline Martin of Surrey, BC, grandson-in-law Andy Volcansek of Cambridge, eight great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband Clarence Bechtel (2007), parents Halton and Anne (nee Seitz) Mero, siblings Leon Seitz, Ken Mero, Harry Mero, Betty Kurshenska, and granddaughter Joanne Volcansek. Doris was a founding member of St. Michael's Parish in Waterloo and a member of the CWL for 61 years. She was a long-time volunteer at K-W Hospital and enjoyed knitting (especially slippers), family gatherings, and the Sacred Heart bowling league. A special thank you is extended to Doris' friends and the staff at Beechwood Manor, the staff and nurses at Grand River Hospital, Dr. Saxena and Dr. Andre. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with Parish Prayers at 8:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael Catholic Church, 80 University Ave. W., Waterloo on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Frank Freitas as Celebrant. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. A reception in St. Michael's Parish Hall will follow the interment. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to St. Michael's RC Church would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 13, 2020