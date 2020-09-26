1/1
Doris "Dorie" BROX
Peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, Guelph at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Don Brox (2015). Dearly loved mother of Deb and John Ferguson of Kingsville, Bill and Kathy of Floradale, Karen and Darrell Martin of Elmira. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Julie (Matt), Becky; Jeremy (Nathalie), Katie (Scott); Meghan (Ryan), Brandon (Emily), Dustin (Sharese), and her great-grandchildren Winnie, Finn, Scarlet, Bohden; Ellecia, Micah, William; Liam, Cooper, Adalynn, Colsyn and Hudson. Dear sister of Don and Norrine Dieke of Macomb, Illinois and Jim and Mary Dieke of Erie, Colorado. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Masks are mandatory. Please remain in your vehicles until an attendant invites you in. A private family service and committal service will be held, and will be livestreamed on Monday, September 28th, at 2:30 p.m. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com. A special thank you to all the staff at St. Mary's General Hospital ER and 5th floor, and to everyone at Hospice Wellington for the loving and compassionate care given to Dorie and her family. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Team of Canada (Dorie's granddaughter Becky is a missionary with Team Canada in Czech Republic), Hospice Wellington, or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
