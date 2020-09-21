1/1
Doris Ella (Seyler) SCHWARTZENTRUBER
1930-08-14 - 2020-09-18
Beloved daughter of the late Nelson Seyler (1985) and Lillian (Becker) Seyler (1999). Predeceased by her husband Corson (Gib) Schwartzentruber (1987). Dearly loved mom who will be missed by Donna, Doug (Cathy), Debbie (Bruce Bender) and Bonnie (George Van Dyk). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren Josh, Jody and Dustin Carlson (Sequoia and Vyla), Jennifer Rea and Jay Thompson (Jordan and Justiss), Shannon and Brian Cole (Cora and Wesley), Tanya and Mike Clements (Dannika and Mikaela), Lucas and Kimberly Bender (Riley) and Dustin Clark. Doris will be missed by her sister Marie Shantz, her brother David and Susan Seyler and sister-in-law Isobel Seyler. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Brenda Schwartzentruber (1992), her brother-in-law Mahlon Shantz (2004) her brother Harold Seyler (2020) and her loving companion John Hillar (2011). Mom enjoyed playing horseshoes into her 80's and loved playing cards. She worked in the cafeteria at Waterloo Oxford and later in the cafeteria at Mutual Life of Canada. There will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Doris will be interred and reunited with her husband Gib in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of one's choice. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Service
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
