Doris JOYCE

Passed away peacefully at Saint Luke's Place, Cambridge on Friday, July 10, 2020 at age 89. Dear daughter of the late John and Jean Clemens. Beloved wife of the late Ken Joyce; loving mother of Wayne (Jennie) Humphrey and Susan (Vince) Nugent. Cherished grandmother of Trevor (Geni), Christopher (Lori), Nikki (Greg), Jake (Alison) and great-grandmother of Carson, Eli, Georgia, Charlotte and Olivia. Dear sister of Ron Clemens. A special thank you to the staff of Saint Luke's Place for all their support and care given to Doris. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Luke's Place Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lounsbury Funeral Home. Condolences/donations/directions www.lounsburyfuneralhome.com
