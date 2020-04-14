|
Yvonne passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, April 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home, in New Hamburg. Yvonne was born 86 years ago in Cranbrook, Ontario a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Isobel Nobel. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Dobney whom she married on December 26, 1953. Cherished and devoted mother and grandmother of Bill Dobney (Dianne) and their children; Robin (Garrett) and Karen (Jeremy); Heather Fletcher (Larry) and their children; Lesley (Tony), Jennifer (Scott) and Lisa (Brian) and Tim Dobney (Sherry Lamb) and his children Mitchell (Mercedes) and Allison. Yvonne will be forever missed by her 10 great-grandchildren, sister Sue Tucker (Normie) and by her many nieces and nephews. Yvonne and Jim resided in the Morningside Village, New Hamburg. Yvonne enjoyed baking, golf, lawn bowling, and going for ladies' lunch monthly. Yvonne was a member of TOPS in New Hamburg. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the MS Society would be greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 14, 2020