Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Allen Obituary
Dorothy Ann Allen (nee Shaughnessy), passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Ed Allen. Loving mother of Curtis Stoneouse and his wife Barbara, and step-mother of Russ Allen and his wife Anne, and Karen Allen. Cherished grandmother of Brian Hahn, Steven Hahn, Nate Allen, Shelby Collins and Chloe Collins. Dear sister of Mary and her husband Joe, Helen, and sister-in-law of Maurice and his wife Helen. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary Shaughnessy, and her siblings Eileen and Bernard. Dorothy was passionate about singing and sang throughout her lifetime. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at the Mount Forest United Church, 175 Queen Street East, Mount Forest on Friday, February 21st at 1 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains to take place at Fordwich Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -