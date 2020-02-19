|
Dorothy Ann Allen (nee Shaughnessy), passed away at Louise Marshall Hospital, Mount Forest, on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Ed Allen. Loving mother of Curtis Stoneouse and his wife Barbara, and step-mother of Russ Allen and his wife Anne, and Karen Allen. Cherished grandmother of Brian Hahn, Steven Hahn, Nate Allen, Shelby Collins and Chloe Collins. Dear sister of Mary and her husband Joe, Helen, and sister-in-law of Maurice and his wife Helen. Fondly remembered by extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary Shaughnessy, and her siblings Eileen and Bernard. Dorothy was passionate about singing and sang throughout her lifetime. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at the Mount Forest United Church, 175 Queen Street East, Mount Forest on Friday, February 21st at 1 p.m. Spring interment of cremated remains to take place at Fordwich Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the England Funeral Home, Mount Forest.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020