"Dot" passed into the arms of Jesus after her courageous battle with cancer, in the comfort of her home surrounded by love at the age of 77. Her presence is already missed by her adoring husband of almost 50 years, Wayne. Dorothy's pride and joy was being a Mom to her children Christine, Juanita Ogilvie [Brian], Roger [Sue], Randy [Chris], Tania Leis [Ryan], Charmaine Stulp [Andrew]; being Nana to her grandchildren Cameron, Sonya, Ashley, Nick, (Brooke), Rachel, (Matt), Taylor, Morgan, Brady, Bobby, (Nikki), Emmy, Mikaela and Anderson; and most recently Great-Nana to Seaton. Dear sister to Elizabeth Cressman [William Gardner]. Loved by many brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Remembering those who have gone before: her first love, Raymond Lichty, her parents Clare and Mary [Brubacher], her brother Dennis Cressman, parents-in-law Lorne and Laura (Schmidt) Lichty and David and Fannie (Bender) Lichti, her sisters-in-law Doris Lichty, Elsie Lichti, Linda Lichti, Joan Miller, and brother-in-law, Harold Lichti and Hardy Loewen. "Live, Love, Laugh" was a motto for Dot and she carried these words out to their fullest potential. As she fought her battle with cancer, she lived with it rather than dying from it. She loved to serve others most commonly by using her culinary skills to cook incredible meals for her family and friends and by writing encouraging cards and letters. Music poured out of her as she sang, directed choirs and danced to Elvis in the living room. Dot's faith in Jesus was her Firm Foundation and Rock throughout the various trials in her life. Family and friends are encouraged to come visit with the family, Friday, February 7 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Woodside Bible Fellowship, 200 Barnswallow Drive, Elmira. Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 8 at 2pm, also at Woodside. Dot was a vibrant woman...she has asked for bright, joyful colours to be worn rather than all black. Shine up your shoes, put on your jewellery and get ready to worship and praise her Lord! If desired, memorial donations can be made to Compassion Canada or Woodside Bible Fellowship-Church Plant. Cremation has taken place. Condolences online at www.grahamgiddyfh.com 519.888.7700.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020