At Listowel Memorial Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Mrs. Dorothy Ida (Frook) Bell of Listowel passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 75 years. Loving wife of Victor Bell for 50 years. Mother of Victoria and Henri Elias of Paris, France, and Jeff and Leisa Bell, and Jamie and Rebecca Bell, all of Listowel. Proud Nan and Grandma of Eva and Caroline Géraud, Antony and Janelle Bell, Jordan and Monica Bell, Ethan, Jacob, Meaghan, and Kaylin Bell, and proud Great-nan of Azlyn, Jaxon, Landon, and Julia. Sister of Calvin and Elsie Frook, Bev and Dorothy Frook, Merla and Neil Cook, Grace Osterndorf, Ken and Nancy Fook, Marilyn and JD Mighton, Marianne and Fred Jacklin, and Karen and Don Wilson, and sister-in-law of Frances Ingram, Iola and John Subject, Leora and Larry Graw, Nancy Frook, Bill Tramer, and Mary Bell. Fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and longtime friends. Predeceased by her parents Carl and Mabel (Leifso) Frook, parents-in-law Harold and Bertha Bell, brother Harry Frook, sister Linda Tramer, brothers-in-law Robert Osterndorf, Charles Rhody, Lorne Ingram, and Rae Bell, and son-in-law Emmanuel Géraud. Dorothy married her love Victor on September 27, 1969, and was blessed with three children, eight grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She lived her married life as a farmer's wife, devoted mother, and friend. She was also a hairdresser, and worked at VON which was her passion. Dorothy accepted Jesus Christ as her Saviour in 1979. She lived her life loving her family and friends, and dedicated to God. She loved her family and was an inspiration to everyone she met. Dorothy was always happy and smiling until the end. She read her bible faithfully and believed in God's promises, knowing her soul is with Christ. She fully believed that "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". 2 Corinthians 5:8 In light of current events, a private family service will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A public celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date. The funeral service will be live-streamed, and the link is available on the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or VON Perth Huron would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 24, 2020