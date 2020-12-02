1/1
Dorothy Caroline Weber
(nee Ruppel) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Derbecker's Heritage House in St. Jacobs at the age of 101. Loving Mom of Rev. Gary Weber (Rae) and cherished grandma of Lauren Joel Weber (Daniela). Predeceased by her husband, Florne (June 1995), her parents, Norman (1961) and Bella (1962) and her brother, John (1957). Dorothy went to be with her Maker and Redeemer in full faith of His atoning work for her. She was a lifelong follower of Jesus; a regular worshiper and her baptism is now complete. Dorothy's greatest joy was caring for her family: mother, father, brother, husband, her own son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Enlivening it all was her indomitable sense of humour. Dorothy's family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener. Memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 with Rev. Joel Kuhl officiating. Private interment at Elmira Union Cemetery beside her husband in the spring of 2021. To attend Dorothy's visitation and/or service, relatives and friends need to RSVP through the funeral home website or by calling, 519-749-8467. Please wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to any other worthy cause would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dorothy's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
