Dorothy E. (Boettger) MUSSELMAN
Passed away in the early hours of October 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener in the constant company of her family. Adored by her kids Ken (Debi), Sharon (Jane McAndrew), Sandra and Roger; grandkids Kristine (Don Mosburger), Jill (Tony Cudney), Michael (Holly Livingstone), and great-grandkids Kassity, Kaleb, Jackson, Logan and Jake. Dorothy set a wonderful example for her family in how to live life fully despite adversity, through love, compassion, integrity, curiosity of mind and a dash of mischief. In passing, Dorothy reunites with the love of her life, husband Ralph, her beloved parents David and Leah Boettger, Ralph's parents Wesley and Alice (Goldie) Musselman, and many cherished sisters, brothers and their spouses across both families. They were not only her siblings, but also some of her closest friends. Dorothy will be missed by her sisters-in-law, Cecile and Zelda Musselman, and her many nieces, nephews and their families. Born at home on the Boettger farm in the Lexington area of Waterloo in 1925, Dorothy grew up in the great depression and came of age during World War II. For a time she worked for BF Goodrich and then Waterloo Manufacturing, before getting married and moving with Ralph to London and then Kingston as he trained for deployment with the Canadian Army in Europe. She served as a nurse's aide at Kingston General. Back home, after the war, she began raising a family of her own while caring for her Mom and Dad in their final years. When Ralph passed in 1971, Dorothy re-entered the work force to provide for her family. She found work as a purchasing clerk/expeditor at Meyer's Industrial Distributing where she stayed - a valued member of the team - until retirement. An active member of the United Church, Dorothy served in many leadership roles over the years. A life-long learner, she loved music, singing, playing the piano, volunteering, and especially books. She read voraciously! Visitation will occur at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on November 6th from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. and November 7th from 12:30 -1:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19, to attend the visitation and/or service, facial coverings are mandatory, please observe physical distancing, and you must RSVP to the funeral home by calling 519-745-8445. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Memorial United Church, Oxfam Canada, or the charity of your choice through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
