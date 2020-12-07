1/1
Dorothy Elizabeth CHRISTIE
We are sad to announce the passing of Dorothy Elizabeth Christie at the age of 97 years and 8 months at Highview Residence, surrounded by family and an expert loving staff. Dorothy was predeceased by her son Ron Walker (1964), her first husband Ted Walker (1968), her second husband Harvey Christie (2017) and her brother Henry Routledge. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Nancy (Scott) Butler, her grandchildren Adam (Julie) Clair and Rebecca (Jason) Clair and great-grandchildren Hannah, Sam, Aidan and Lilah. She also leaves behind her sister Irene and brother-in-law Richard West. Dorothy was born and lived all her life in Sault Ste. Marie. She was born to Harry and Francis Routledge. In a world of few working women, she worked all her life in the insurance industry. She was an avid volunteer for over 25 years in the Lionettes and the Cancer Society. Dorothy was a kind and soft soul. Due to current restrictions, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Dorothy's life and interment in Sault Ste. Marie with her family will be held in calmer times. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dorothy's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
