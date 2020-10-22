Dorothy FISCHER

Dorothy Irene Francis (Neabel) Fischer, formerly of Listowel, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her 92nd year. Wife of the late Julius Fischer (1988). Mother of Douglas and Linda Fischer of Waterloo, Paul and Laura Fischer of Sauble Beach, David and Terri Fischer of Waterloo, Ray and Myrna Fischer of Petawawa, and Darlene Fischer of Kitchener. Grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 21, and great-great-grandmother of 5. Sister of Helen Neabel, Shirley and Gene Tunny, Judy Nickel, Murray Neabel, Graham Neabel, Howard and Mary Lou Neabel, and Kenneth and Anne Neabel, and sister-in-law of Gwen Fischer. Loved also by many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents William and Irene (Graham) Neabel, brother Gordon Neabel, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert Nickel, Elizabeth Neabel, Elisie and William Wick, Arthur and Bertha Wick, Una and Frank Small, Milton and Annie Fischer, Norma and John Darroch, Howard and Pearl Fischer, Gladys and Ernie Marsh, Florence and William Broughton, and Lawrence Fischer, by her daughters Joyce Schmidt and her husband Leonard, and Muriel Fischer, Betty Fischer, and Grace Fischer, and by her great-granddaughter Everleigh Howe. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel, on Friday from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by selecting RSVP on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. Everyone attending must wear a mask. A private family funeral service will follow, with Major Wendy Johnstone officiating. The funeral will be recorded and the link available on the funeral home website. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Listowel Salvation Army, Cancer Society
, Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca