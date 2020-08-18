1/1
Dorothy FOWLER
1941-01-24 - 2020-08-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Etobicoke to Jack Notley and Irene (Fogg), Dorothy was a Toronto girl, attending Wedgewood PS and Burnhamthorpe Collegiate. She maintained close relationships with her older sister Marion (Jack Hartley, d) and younger brother George (Shirley Linton, d). Dorothy worked on Bay Street after high school, riding the Red Rocket from the west end, dressed to the nines. One evening while on a date with someone else, she met Ed Fowler, and the pair were soon married. Ed knew he had made the right choice in a life partner when Dorothy enthusiastically agreed to a honeymoon in Detroit to watch the Tigers play baseball. The two moved to KW and become inseparable for the next 60 years. Dorothy worked 25 years for Sunar Manufacturing, where she was widely known as Manager of First Impressions and the quickest typist in the land, while she and Ed raised two sons, Ed (Martha Taylor) and Jim. Dorothy was sporty, gregarious, and caring, and her softball and bowling skills made her a coveted teammate. In 1990, Dorothy and Ed retired to the good life, discovering flea markets during their winters in Florida and marveling at summer sunsets over Georgian Bay at Killbear Provincial Park. They cherished time with their grandchildren Ellen and Stuart and were amused by the antics of their grand-dog Buddy. When Ed died last month, Dorothy wasn't far behind. They now watch the Toronto Blue Jays together from on high. Dorothy's family will receive visitors at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. COVID - 19 protocols will be in place to attend the visitation and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A private family service will be held the following day. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream of Dorothy's service at www.erbgood.com on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Thanks to all the palliative care providers who supported Dorothy in her wish to remain at home until the end, and special thanks to Drs. Pickard and Tan, whose knowledge and compassion gently guided Dorothy's final days. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Grand River Hospital Foundation and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved