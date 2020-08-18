Born in Etobicoke to Jack Notley and Irene (Fogg), Dorothy was a Toronto girl, attending Wedgewood PS and Burnhamthorpe Collegiate. She maintained close relationships with her older sister Marion (Jack Hartley, d) and younger brother George (Shirley Linton, d). Dorothy worked on Bay Street after high school, riding the Red Rocket from the west end, dressed to the nines. One evening while on a date with someone else, she met Ed Fowler, and the pair were soon married. Ed knew he had made the right choice in a life partner when Dorothy enthusiastically agreed to a honeymoon in Detroit to watch the Tigers play baseball. The two moved to KW and become inseparable for the next 60 years. Dorothy worked 25 years for Sunar Manufacturing, where she was widely known as Manager of First Impressions and the quickest typist in the land, while she and Ed raised two sons, Ed (Martha Taylor) and Jim. Dorothy was sporty, gregarious, and caring, and her softball and bowling skills made her a coveted teammate. In 1990, Dorothy and Ed retired to the good life, discovering flea markets during their winters in Florida and marveling at summer sunsets over Georgian Bay at Killbear Provincial Park. They cherished time with their grandchildren Ellen and Stuart and were amused by the antics of their grand-dog Buddy. When Ed died last month, Dorothy wasn't far behind. They now watch the Toronto Blue Jays together from on high. Dorothy's family will receive visitors at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. COVID - 19 protocols will be in place to attend the visitation and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. A private family service will be held the following day. Relatives and friends may join the family in the livestream of Dorothy's service at www.erbgood.com
on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Thanks to all the palliative care providers who supported Dorothy in her wish to remain at home until the end, and special thanks to Drs. Pickard and Tan, whose knowledge and compassion gently guided Dorothy's final days. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be directed to the Grand River Hospital Foundation and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.