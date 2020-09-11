1/1
Dorothy GOLSCHESKY
Dorothy passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at St. Luke's Place in Cambridge in her 91st year. Much loved wife of the late Walter (2015). Mother of daughter Judy and son-in-law Frank Parsons of Sauble Beach. Survived by brother Wayne and sister-in-law Karen Holland and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Arthur F. and Evelyn (nee Garton) Holland, sisters Reta Illig, Cavell and brother-in-law Robert Ward, brothers Lloyd, Doug and sister-in-law Edna Holland and nieces Patricia Hammond, Tracey Holland and Sharon Klein. Dorothy retired from Wilfrid Laurier University after 28 years of service. At Dorothy's request, cremation has taken place. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held for Dorothy and Walter Golshesky on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo. To attend the Celebration of Life, relatives and friends are invited to RSVP at www.erbgood.com or by contacting the funeral home 519-745-8445. In memory of Dorothy, donations to St. Luke's Place or the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
