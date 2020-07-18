Dorothy Jean Blenkhorn, 97 years young, passed peacefully on July 10, 2020 at Freeport Grand River Hospital, Kitchener, Ontario. She had been hospitalized only a few days earlier suffering from a deteriorating heart condition. Dorothy was born in Sheet Harbour, N.S. to the late Earle and Mary Jane Rutledge. From her father's first marriage she was the eldest of four children, two preceded her in death. Through her father's second marriage she gained nine more half-brothers and sisters, four preceded her in death and five survive her. Dorothy received her childhood education in the local school near her birthplace prior to moving to Halifax as a young lady around 1941. There she met the late K. Sheldon Blenkhorn from the Annapolis Valley working in the wartime naval munition yards in Halifax. She and Sheldon married on May 1, 1943 and their only child a son Wayne, was born on February 16, 1944. Following the war Dorothy and Sheldon moved back near his mother's home in the valley where they resided in the community of Blomidon, Kings County for the next 60 years. During those years Dorothy energetically helped support her family through farm piece work like strawberry and apple harvesting. She worked at egg grading, and later was chef for a B & B facility in Wolfville, N.S. before her final career as store manager and sales with a successful local valley family furnishing business from which she retired at age 65. During those 60 years in Blomidon Dorothy was actively involved in many activities including Women's Institute and Pereaux Baptist church. She and other community lady friends worked tirelessly making hundreds of quilts and hosting many events to raise funds for needy causes. She was a very social person who possessed an undeniable wit that attracted many friends and acquaintances. She was kind, brutally honest and with a generous heart. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love and laugh with her." In the autumn of 2017 Dorothy accepted her son's invitation to sell her Kentville home and move to Ontario taking up residency close to her son and grandsons' families. Resettled there she enjoyed three years, in near proximity, of her cherished grandsons and seven great grandchildren in a beautiful retirement complex known as Luther Village, in Waterloo, ON. Dorothy leaves to cherish her loving memory her son Wayne (Sheryl) Blenkhorn, three grandsons -Stephen (Deanna), Gary (Nicole) and Sean (Megan) Blenkhorn, and seven great grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her brother Goldwin (Jean), Truro, N.S. Dorothy was predeceased by, husband Sheldon (affectionately"Ken"to her), brother Laurie (Margie) Rutledge, New Glascow, N.S., sister Mary Kelley (Arnold), Dartmouth, N.S. Cremation has taken place and her ashes will be returned to NS to rest with her beloved husband at Houston Point cemetery in Blomidon at a future date (TBD). A Celebration of Life notice will be announced to friends and family at that time. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to any of the following or a charity of your choice
. i) Pereaux Baptist Church c/o Alicia Rand, 2085 Gospel Woods Rd, Canning, NS B0P1H0 ii) Blomidon Cemetry Commission c/o Ken Legge, Box 530, Canning, NS BOP 1H0 iii) Heart & Stroke Foundation (donation made in memory of Dorothy Blenkhorn) (Tax Receipts will be mailed for all charity Donations) Family condolences may be sent to: wayne@faromor.com