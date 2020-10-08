1/1
Dorothy Joan RUMIG
1936-06-09 - 2020-10-03
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dorothy at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener on October 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Will forever remain in the heart of Carl, her loving husband of 63 years. Loving mother to Sandra (Murray), Brian (Allison) and Denise (Doug). Cherished grandma to 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Survived by her brother John. She will be lovingly remembered by many extended family, nieces, nephews, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Knox Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb St. W., Waterloo. A private family interment will follow at a later date. To attend the service, everyone must wear a facial covering, observe physical distancing, and RSVP to Knox Presbyterian Church at 519-886-4150 or http://knoxwaterloo.ca/home/ (select "Reserve Seats"). For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at http://knoxwaterloo.ca/home/ (select "Watch Live"). The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the 7th floor at St. Mary's Hospital for their exceptional care and support. Condolences for the family and donations to Knox Presbyterian Church or St. Mary's General Hospital are appreciated and can be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King. St. S., Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 8, 2020.
