Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener, ON. Dorothy is survived by her children, Patricia (Glen) Hahn and John (JoAnne); granddaughter, Kristy (David) Dryland; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dryland and Katelyn Dryland; siblings, Harold Long, Mona Bell, Laverne (Thelma Vanner) Long, Paul (Carol) Long, Carl Long, and sister-in-law Miriam. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Della Long; husband, David Aitken; siblings, Jack Long, Delbert Long, Beverly Long, Ronald Long, Robert Long, Wallace Long; grandson, Trevor Hahn; sisters-in-law, Jean, Doris, Marion; and brother- in- law, Arthur. She was born in Holstein, Ontario on May 10, 1926. Dorothy and David married in 1946 and farmed in the Holstein area until 1969 when they moved together to Waterloo. A private family service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Condolences for the family or memorial donations to Kitchener East Presbyterian Church or Sunbeam Residential Development Centre may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com
