1/1
Dorothy Kathleen (Long) Aitken
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Sunnyside Home, Kitchener, ON. Dorothy is survived by her children, Patricia (Glen) Hahn and John (JoAnne); granddaughter, Kristy (David) Dryland; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dryland and Katelyn Dryland; siblings, Harold Long, Mona Bell, Laverne (Thelma Vanner) Long, Paul (Carol) Long, Carl Long, and sister-in-law Miriam. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Della Long; husband, David Aitken; siblings, Jack Long, Delbert Long, Beverly Long, Ronald Long, Robert Long, Wallace Long; grandson, Trevor Hahn; sisters-in-law, Jean, Doris, Marion; and brother- in- law, Arthur. She was born in Holstein, Ontario on May 10, 1926. Dorothy and David married in 1946 and farmed in the Holstein area until 1969 when they moved together to Waterloo. A private family service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Condolences for the family or memorial donations to Kitchener East Presbyterian Church or Sunbeam Residential Development Centre may be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved