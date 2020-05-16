Formerly of Heritage Meadows, Cambridge at the Devonshire Retirement home Windsor. Dorothy was the beloved wife of Lloyd Smye for 76 years. She was the much-loved mother of Russell (Judy) and Meredith (Charlene); grandmother of Ryan (Tiffany) and Blake (Linda); great-grandmother of Kennedy, Olivia, Koen, Patrick, and Cael; aunt of Judy (Bryon) Bates, Joy (Steve) Mackowiak, Margaret (Herb) Thompson and Gordon (Terri) Smye. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd, her father, Daniel McCarthy, her mother, Melinda (Russell), her sister, Joyce (Viant), her grand daughter-in-law, Trista and her niece, Cheryle (Wayne) Anderson. On St Patrick's Day 1942, Dorothy married Lloyd in the First United Church Manse after he got RCN permission to return to Galt. When Lloyd was posted from Halifax, NS. To Comox BC., Dorothy moved there, where they both made friends with people they kept in touch with their whole lives. Dorothy loved her roles as a mother and "house-wife" and learned how to sew, knit and cook from her mother. Meredith, as a little girl, always had beautiful smocked dresses and Russell can remember a winter knitted jacket she made for him. When Lloyd was diagnosed with heart disease, she became an excellent heart-healthy cook, which extended his life considerably. Dorothy was an active member of the Galt community. She was the President of the Galt Kinette Club, a generous contributor to the Galt Figure Skating Club, a strong supporter of the Galt YMCA Swim Club and other activities of her children. She was also a faithful member of the First United, St. John's where she was President of UCW. Dorothy's "happy place" was the family cottage on Lake of Bays. Over the years, she enjoyed many good times there with her family and friends. Many thanks to the staff of Heritage Meadows in Cambridge and Devonshire in Windsor for their care and compassion over the past few years and months. If you so desire, donations to The Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. At Dorothy's request, cremation has taken place. At some future time, her ashes will be interred, along with Lloyd's, at their family plot in the Ayr Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Families First 3260 Dougall Ave. South Windsor, 519-969-5841. Share memories or a donation at Familiesfirst.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.