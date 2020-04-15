|
Passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at Derbeckers Heritage House in St. Jacobs after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Dorothy was born in Dalton Mills, Ontario 93 years ago. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Lydia Roussy (Arnette). Predeceased by her beloved husband John in 2012 after 54 years of marriage. Beloved mother to son John. Survived by sister Mae MacDonald and brother Norbert Roussy. Predeceased by siblings, Bill (Marg) McHugh, Ernie (Eileen) McCue, Thelma (Baptiste) Chapados, Veronica (Donat) Babin and brother-in-law Joseph MacDonald. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the . Arrangements entrus-ted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dorothy's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 15, 2020