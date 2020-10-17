Peacefully and surrounded by family on Thanksgiving Day at age 98, in Chapman House Hospice, Owen Sound, following a short illness. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Cecil McLaughlin. They lived their lives in Waterloo. She was the eldest daughter of Eleanor Jessie McCarvell and James Ross Walker (of Guelph); predeceased by her siblings George, Eleanor (and Ed Krawchyk) and Evelyn Philp. Dorothy was a devoted mother loved deeply by her children Patricia of Belleville, Pamela (and Stephen Haigh) of Elora and John (and Lindsay Moeser) of Toronto. A proud grandmother cherished by Jessa McLaughlin Brown Samaras (Luca Chiarelli), Fraser and Graham (Robin Linton); an adoring great-grandmother to William and Katerina Samaras. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Jeanne Walker and Joyce McLaughlin and her many nieces and nephews with whom she had a great relationship. Dorothy was "ahead of her time". Her calm, wise and witty ways put others first and were delivered with grace. Her hobbies were prolific, including baking (best butter tarts), knitting, quilting and needle point. She was an avid reader, bridge, and euchre player (who rarely lost!) as well as a crossword whisperer. She had a full career as an OR Nurse initially at Hamilton General Hospital and then at Grand River Hospital and continued to maintain close friendships with colleagues through reunions from 1944 to 2020. Dorothy also provided volunteer services to First United Church and Luther Village in Waterloo. She loved her travels to warm places with family (enjoying Mexico in February 2020), as well as her cottage life with family and neighbours on the shores of Lake Huron! Heartfelt thanks are offered to the many caring professionals who supported her over the past seven weeks at Chapman House Hospice, Grey-Bruce Health Services and the Kincardine Paramedics. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private celebration of life. Expressions of remembrance may be made at www.erbgood.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice
, which can be arranged through the funeral home at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com
, or by planting a tree.