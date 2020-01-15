|
|
Passed away peacefully in the Owen Sound hospital following a brief illness on Saturday January 11th 2020. Beloved mother of Dianne Fries (Rick), James Miller (Petra), Lorraine Lavers (Jeff), Karen Cochrane (Bruce) and Scott Miller (Heather). Cherished grandmother of Matthew Fries, David Miller, Madeline Miller, Melicent Lavers, Melanie Lavers, Sam Bryant, and Jack Cochrane. Special great grandmother of Mavis, Charles, Elisa, Gaby, Izzy, and Emmy. Born in Wiarton and raised at Hope Bay on the rugged shore of Georgian Bay. Dorothy spent most of her life at her beloved home on John Street in Waterloo. After retiring she became an extraordinary and enthusiastic gardener who enjoyed the companionship of Daisy, her long-haired dachshund. She lived a life centered by kindness, empathy, and inclusiveness, she made a conscious effort to bring comfort to everyone she encountered. She was a delight to all who had the privilege of knowing her. A celebration of life will be held at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre 1001 Ottawa Street S. Kitchener on Saturday, January 18th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Golden Dawn Senior Citizen Home would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 15, 2020