Passed away peacefully at Bethell Hospice in Inglewood on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer in her 78th year. Youngest daughter of Addison and Annie Bauman (deceased) of St. Jacob's. Beloved wife of 55 years to Robert (Bob). Dear mother of Randy (Shelly) and Christopher (deceased) (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of Savana, Jack and Brooke. Dorothy will also be greatly missed by her brothers Maynard (Ruth), Mel (Carol), Ray (Kathy) and Reta Martin (Bert) and her sister-in-law Joanne Sarkisian. Remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews, Aunt Lydi-Ann Bauman (105 yrs. old) and good friends and other family members. Private Family Service will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville. Memorial donations to Bethell Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Dorothy in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com