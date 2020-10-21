1/
Dorothy (Bauman) SARKISIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Bethell Hospice in Inglewood on Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a short battle with Pancreatic Cancer in her 78th year. Youngest daughter of Addison and Annie Bauman (deceased) of St. Jacob's. Beloved wife of 55 years to Robert (Bob). Dear mother of Randy (Shelly) and Christopher (deceased) (Colleen). Cherished grandmother of Savana, Jack and Brooke. Dorothy will also be greatly missed by her brothers Maynard (Ruth), Mel (Carol), Ray (Kathy) and Reta Martin (Bert) and her sister-in-law Joanne Sarkisian. Remembered and loved by many nieces and nephews, Aunt Lydi-Ann Bauman (105 yrs. old) and good friends and other family members. Private Family Service will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville. Memorial donations to Bethell Hospice Foundation would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Dorothy in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The next annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dods & McNair Funeral Home
21 First Street
Orangeville, ON L9W 2C8
(519) 941-1392
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dods & McNair Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved