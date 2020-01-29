Home

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her residence in St. Jacobs, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Harold Schill (2008). Loved mother of Bonnie Brenner, Barry and Carol Schill, Bryan and Donna Schill, and Jane and John Wall. Lovingly remembered by her ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Art and Pauline Dietrich. Predeceased by a brother and five sisters. Visitation will be held on Friday evening, January 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. Funeral mass will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Clements RC Church, 3619 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements. A reception will follow at St. Clements Community Centre. Spring interment in St. Clements RC Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's Cardiac Care or Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated. dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 29, 2020
