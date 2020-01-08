|
Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Staal. Daughter of the late Anton and Anna Marie Edlund. Dear sister of the late Gunnard Johnson, Agnes Hall and Allan Edlund. Survived by her sister-in-law Michelyne Edlund. Aunt Dot will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Dorothy will be missed and remembered by the Christianson family. Predeceased by her stepchildren Floyd Staal and Diana Van Dam. Survived by Pat Staal and Peter Van Dam. Dorothy's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 and from 9:30-10:15 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Rd., Scarborough on Monday at 2:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CNIB or Sunnyside Foundation (Kitchener) would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Dorothy's memorial.