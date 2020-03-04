|
|
Douglas Earl Mason of Listowel passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in his 78th year. Husband of Donna (Johnson) Mason. Father of Todd & Carol Mason of Listowel, Carolyn & Robert Rumph of Listowel, and Troy & Shelley Mason of Mount Forest. Remembered by his grandchildren Amber & Josh McCutcheon, Keenan & Taylor Mason, Lauren Mason, Jordan Rumph & Nicole Elg, Kaitlyn Rumph & Blake Mehring, Megan Rumph & Ayden Tiffin, Gregory Mason, Sarah Mason & Ruby Garza, and Tyler Mason, and by his great-grandchildren Bria, Marissa, Fenn, and Olivia. Brother of Linda & Kent Ankenman of Kurtzville, and John & Rosanna Mason of Toronto. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Edith (Gedcke) Mason. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Calvary United Church, Listowel on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 4, 2020