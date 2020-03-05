Home

Douglas Earl Mason of Listowel passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in his 78th year. Husband of Donna (Johnson) Mason for almost 57 years. Father of Todd and Carol Mason of Listowel, Carolyn and Robert Rumph of Listowel, and Troy and Shelley Mason of Mount Forest. Remembered by his grandchildren Amber and Josh McCutcheon, Keenan and Taylor Mason, Lauren Mason, Jordan Rumph and Nicole Elg, Kaitlyn Rumph and Blake Mehring, Megan Rumph and Ayden Tiffin, Gregory Mason, Sarah Mason and Ruby Garza, and Tyler Mason, and by his great-grandchildren Bria, Marissa, Fenn, and Olivia. Brother of Linda and Kent Ankenman of Kurtzville, and John and Rosanna Mason of Toronto. Predeceased by his parents Harold and Edith (Gedcke) Mason. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Listowel on Friday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Listowel. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Arthritis Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 5, 2020
