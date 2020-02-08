|
A final goodbye to our dad and husband. Doug had a kind and gentle soul, was a caring father, and a mentor to many. Doug died comfortably and at peace, surrounded by family at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at age 67. Doug lived for his family and friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing, coaching baseball, playing cards, and hanging out at Paradise Lake. Doug is missed by his daughter Aimee (husband Jeremy Whitefoot), his sons Andrew (wife Jennifer) and Adam (husband Neil Crawford), and his wife Ruth Heslop. Doug is also missed by his grandchildren Leah, Isaiah, Hudson and Zechariah Stumpf, George and Parker Whitefoot; his mother Carmel; his brother Kim (wife Claudie); his sisters Donna (husband Dennis) and Lynn (husband Tim); as well as his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Doug's campfire and fishing buddy Bailey misses him too. Sincere thanks to Doctors Fatima Zemerli, Louise Vitou, Darin Treleaven, Christine Ribic, and Anne Woods for their compassionate care. Doug has been cremated per his wishes. Doug's life will be remembered with family and friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Waterloo Rod & Gun, 1075 Bo De Lane, St. Jacobs. In lieu of flowers and for those wishing, donations in Doug's name may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or your local humane society. "Life is better around a campfire" www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 8, 2020