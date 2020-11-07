Douglas Albert Kuntz "Dougy" of St. Clements passed away on November 3, 2020 at the age of 58. Doug passed peacefully with his beloved kids by his side at home. Much loved Dad to Jenn, Kyle and Ian. Beloved Papa to Carter, Alexis and Kayla. Doug came from a large loving family of eight brothers and sisters. Doug was preceded in death by his father Robert and two brothers Carl and Earl. He is survived by his mother Laura and sisters Jessie (Wally), Rosemary (Dave), Barb (Menno), Cathy (Barry), Julie (Ray) and Cindy (Tom). As everyone knew him, Dougy provided great optimism and courage to everyone around him and will be deeply missed. To keep the memory of Dougy alive, feel free to keep honking. A private graveside burial will take place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GRAHAM A. GIDDY FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 617 King St. N. (519-888-7700) People wishing to honour Doug's lifelong commitment to spinal cord injuries can donate to Spinal-research.org
. On line condolences and donations can be made through the funeral home at www.grahamgiddyfh.com