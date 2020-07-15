1/
Douglas Albert LUDOLPH
With great sadness, we are announcing the passing of Doug, who passed away in Kitchener on Saturday, July 11, 2020, the day prior to his 64th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Marion (nee Parr) and Nyle Ludolph and his brother Larry Ludolph. Doug will be remembered by his daughter Sara Pokora, her mother Deanne Ludolph-Parrott, his sister Linda Padfield, and sister-in-law Sandra Ludolph and all of his extended family. Cremation will take place and a celebration of Doug's life will follow at a later date. If you would like to be notified of details for that celebration, please email lmpadfield@gmail.com. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to the KW Humane Society may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
