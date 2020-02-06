Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Janet (nee Stumpf) for over 54 years. Loving father of Deborah Schell and Pam Schell. Proud papa of Marina Gallagher. Chosen son of the late Alexander and Madeline Schell. Predeceased by his biological parents William Toulouse and Jean Grace June. Dear brother of Al, Carol and the late Norm, Helen and Lela. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Sadly missed by his "granddogs" Phoebe and Sherlock. Doug's family will receive relatives and friends from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 and from 2:30-3:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Reception to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or KW Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Doug's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 6, 2020
