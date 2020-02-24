|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Innisfree House, Kitchener. Doug Hodges of Cathcart in his 61st year. Loving son of Mary (Lofthouse) of Kitchener and the late Allan Hodges. Dear brother of Anne-Marie and husband Paul Stackhouse of Kitchener and their children Colin and Meghan. Doug was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 955. A celebration of Doug's life will take place at the St. Williams Community Centre on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 1-4pm with Word's of Remembrance at 3:00pm. Interment will take place later in Langton Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020