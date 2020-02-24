Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glendinning Funeral Home
40 William Street
Plattsville, ON N0J 1S0
(519) 684-7409
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Williams Community Centre
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Williams Community Centre
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas HODGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Allan HODGES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Allan HODGES Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Innisfree House, Kitchener. Doug Hodges of Cathcart in his 61st year. Loving son of Mary (Lofthouse) of Kitchener and the late Allan Hodges. Dear brother of Anne-Marie and husband Paul Stackhouse of Kitchener and their children Colin and Meghan. Doug was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 955. A celebration of Doug's life will take place at the St. Williams Community Centre on Sunday March 1, 2020 from 1-4pm with Word's of Remembrance at 3:00pm. Interment will take place later in Langton Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Innisfree House would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -